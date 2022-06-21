Mona Al Mansouri: Emirati iconic designer
Even as a child, Mona Al Mansouri was fascinated by fancy costumes and intricate designs. That fascination often found expression in fashion magazines in her home. Young Mona used to scan through the colourful magazines lying around in her home for photos of glamorous models in dazzling outfits. She would cut out whatever catches her fancy to add to her personal collection. The gaping holes in them was a running joke in the family. It was also an early testament to what she would become when she grows up.