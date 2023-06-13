From the outside, the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD)/World Food Programme (WFP) facility at the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai looks nothing out of the ordinary. A row of sheds and buildings covering a large expanse – 16,500 square metres to be precise - with an additional office space of 2,880 square metres.
Dubai's emergency aid hub: Exploring the operations of UN agencies' largest relief centre
UNHRD-WFP facility in Dubai is the base for over 60 per cent of global relief operations