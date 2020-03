This is what the set of the first Arab soap opera looks like

We took a tour of the set of 'Al Mirath', a.k.a. 'Inheritance', the first ever Saudi Arabian soap opera, filmed 90 per cent in the UAE. The show, which is now airing on MBC1 and streaming on Shahid, will run for 250 episodes in its first season alone. Check out the larger-than-life and lavish sets that took five months to build in Abu Dhabi.