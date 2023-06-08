Video Credit:

As far as first impressions go, Sima Taparia from the hugely popular and controversial Emmy-nominated show 'Indian Matchmaking' streaming on Netflix knew a thing or two about making a striking entrance. The world may recognize her as the sassy Indian matchmaker from Mumbai, brokering arranged marriages and unions on a streaming platform, but beneath that facade, we discovered a whole new side to Sima in Dubai. Not just Sima, the provocative matchmaker, but Sima, the ridiculously intrepid singer.

