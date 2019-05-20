Daily Business Wrap - Sensex surges 1,500 points as traders rejoice Modi sweep in #exitpolls

The 30-share index was trading 1,341 points, or 3.54 per cent, higher at 39,271.77.  In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty soared 393.95 points, or 3.45 per cent, to 11,801.10.Top gainers in the Sensex pack include SBI, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, L&T, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Maruti, M&M, Axis Bank, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance, rising over 7 per cent.

