Daily Business Wrap - Indian rupee braces for more turmoil following election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi failing to stay in power next week could see the Indian rupee slide, investors say.

The top performing Asian currency for March has already lost 1.6 per cent of its value following US President Donald Trump's stoking of trade war talks.

According to Bloomberg, an election result that upsets the market’s base case view - the ruling party winning with a slim majority - could lead to an adverse reaction, analysts say.