Jai Mummy Di review - Shockingly devoid of chemistry

Videos
Gold / Forex

Videos Best Of Bollywood

Jai Mummy Di review - Shockingly devoid of chemistry

Forget sparks flying between the two, they don’t have enough chemistry or magnetism to crank up the heat in any room. Their characters aren’t particularly likeable either. There’s Saanjh, a cocky and lithe engineering student, who is incredibly vain and vapid. She constantly claims that she’s the best and harbours a bloated sense of grandiosity. Her overconfidence is supposed to be cute and adorable, but all it does is grate on our already-stretched patience.

Next Up

Top 5 Bollywood movies of 2019

‘Good Newwz’ movie review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor deliver a cracking act

Dabangg 3 Review - formulaic and repetitive

Maardani 2 Review - Enough suspense to keep us engaged

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.