Jai Mummy Di review - Shockingly devoid of chemistry

Forget sparks flying between the two, they don’t have enough chemistry or magnetism to crank up the heat in any room. Their characters aren’t particularly likeable either. There’s Saanjh, a cocky and lithe engineering student, who is incredibly vain and vapid. She constantly claims that she’s the best and harbours a bloated sense of grandiosity. Her overconfidence is supposed to be cute and adorable, but all it does is grate on our already-stretched patience.