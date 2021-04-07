Dubai: A woman was injured in a 28-vehicle crash on the Emirates Road in Dubai during foggy weather conditions early Wednesday morning.
According to Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Dubai Traffic Department at Dubai Police, a woman sustained moderate injuries after more than two dozen vehicles piled up in the accident due to poor visibility during fog.
“We received a report about a multi-vehicle collision involving 28 vehicles on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi after Al Rowaiyah exit due to low visibility,” Brig Al Mazroui said.
How it happened
According to the police, the first accident happened between two vehicles as they failed to keep safe distance even during poor visibility. As they stopped on the road, more than two dozen vehicles crashed behind them due to foggy weather conditions on the highway. This led to massive traffic jam during early morning rush hours until the police arrived and cleared the road by removing the damaged vehicles off the road.
Brig Al Mazroui urged motorists to be caution, adhere to safety rules, and to reduce speed while driving during foggy and unstable weather conditions. “Accidents happen during bad weather conditions tend to be more severe. Motorists must keep a safe distance between vehicles.” He warned motorists of sudden swerving without using indicators.
Al Mazroui also urged motorists to use low-beam lights and indicate clearly when changing lanes. “Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It’s also advisable to wait for the fog to clear until visibility improves,” he said.