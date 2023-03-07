Abu Dhabi: Schoolchildren and families across the UAE are eagerly looking forward to Ramadan this year — which will coincide with the Spring break across the country.
Students will be able to observe most of Ramadan at home. The Holy Month is expected to begin on March 23 and the spring break is officially set to begin on Monday, March 27.
This year (2023), Ramadan is expected to begin in the evening on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
In effect, Friday (March 24, 2023) will be the last day of classes for the current term. School children will only be in school for a day or two in Ramadan before beginning the spring break.
The Spring break for the Ministry of Education curriculum schools will be from March 27 to April 14. Schools will open on April 17. The private schools following international curriculum will remain closed for the Sprine break from March 27 to April 7 and the classes will beging on April 10 after the weekend.
Long weekend
Ramadan will last for 29 or 30 days, based on lunar sightings. Eid Al Fitr is therefore expected to be observed on Thursday, April 20 or Friday, April 21. This means that children will have a three or four-day weekend at the end of their first week back at school for the next term.
Long weekend
Ramadan will last for 29 or 30 days, based on lunar sightings.
Eid Al Fitr is therefore expected to be observed on Thursday, April 20 or Friday, April 21. This means that children will have a three or four-day weekend at the end of their first week back at school for the next term.
A quick rundown of what UAE schooling will look like this Ramadan:
- Ramadan is likely to start on Thursday, March 23.
- Children will be in school for two days - March 23 and March 24 – before the weekend begins.
- Following this, the spring break will start on Monday, March 27.
- > Spring break will end on Thursday (April 13) for MOE curriculum schools while international curriculum school will reopen on April 10
- Eid Al Fitr is predicted to fall on Thursday, April 20 or Friday, April 21.
- Students will therefore be in school for a shorter first week of school, followed by a long weekend.