Residents cross Corniche street in Abu Dhabi during thick fog. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty and windy conditions across the emirates today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a significant drop in temperatures.

We can expect some moderate to fresh winds and strong over the sea, associated with suspended dust and blowing sand with poor horizontal visibility over the exposed areas.

NCM added that it is foggy over Al Ain and Abu Dhabi areas causing poor visibility on the roads, thus motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly.

Sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 25 °C.