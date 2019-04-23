Sandstorm at Al Qudra in Dubai. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Bouts of sand and dust clouds are expected to hit the UAE over the next two days, accompanied with a significant drop in temperature.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) sad warned seafarers of rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf as a result of ongoing moderate to strong northwesterly winds, which is expected to peak at 60 km/h.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCM said that wave heights are expected to range from six to eight feet at times, reaching 10 feet offshore until 4pm.

“The weather will remain dusty, and partly cloudy to cloudy at times [while] temperatures will significantly drop in most areas,” said the NCM. The fall in temperature will continue on Wednesday before rising slightly by Saturday morning.

Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 20-23 °C with highs of 28-31 °C in coastal areas, while the mountain areas will have a minimum temperature of 17 °C and highs of 27 °C.

In internal areas, the temperature will reach a maximum of 31-38 °C with lows of 19-24 °C.

Motorists will be affected with poor visibility on the roads as sand and dust will blow across the UAE until Thursday, affecting exposed areas. However, the strong winds are expected to die out in the weekend and bringer calmer waters to the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.