Dubai: Dense fog covered parts of Abu Dhabi yet again today. Than National Center of MEteorology issued a yellow and red weather alert, warning motorists that horizontal visibility over some UAE roads could be affected due to fog.
According to the alerty, foggy conditions are expected till 9:30am. The NCM reported of dense fog in Bu Hamra, Al Dhafrah, Arjan areas in Abu Dhabi.
In general, the weather today will be sunny and partly cloudy at times.
The NCM said: "Temperature tends to decrease slightly, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon."
Temperature highs in coastal parts of the country including Dubai and Sharjah is expected to be between 37 to 39°C. In internal areas of the country, temperatures will reach 37 to 42°C.
Humidity will be high today, hitting 90-95 percent by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, will cause blowing dust at times, the NCM warned.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, the NCM added.