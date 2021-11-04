Dubai: Rain was reported in parts of Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday afternoon, the UAE's National Center of Meteorology shared a video.
After convective clouds were monitored in the eastern parts of the UAE, cloud seeding was conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
On Thrusday afternoon, the NCM had reported: "Convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds with speed of 40 km/hr causing blowing dust reducing the horizontal visibility over some eastern areas."
Similar weather is expected over the coming fue days, with conective clouds in the eastern parts of the country, most likely in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the NCM: "The country is expected to be affected with weather fluctuations from November 4 to November 8, as the area is affected by a surface low pressure extending from the northeast, accompanied with an upper trough with cold air mass."
Some convective clouds are expected to form over the eastern ares, with a probability of light rain by Thursday and Friday, the NCM added.
From Saturday to Monday, the amount of clouds increse over the sea and islands and some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall at intercals. Temperatures will decrease gradually.
The NCM added that humidity will increase towards night and early morning causing fog or mist to form over some areas, especially on Friday and Saturday.