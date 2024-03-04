The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert, indicating that rainy clouds had been observed over the northern emirates including Dubai, and some Western parts of Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, light to moderate rain fell in Al Nahda, Qusais, Muhaisnah, Bur Dubai, Karama, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed (E311) Road, Mirdiff, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Barsha, Arjan, Al Quoz, Dubailand, some parts of Jumeirah, Ras Al Khor, and Al Warqa.

The NCM said that the amount of clouds are expected to increase gradually over the country... and the chance of rainfall increases gradually over scattered areas of the country, and appears as fast consecutive waves, with a moderate to heavy intensity accompanied with lightning and thunder at times, especially from midnight to tomorrow midday. It may be accompanied with some hail over limited areas of eastern and northern parts of the country, the alert added.

The current weather condition is due to an extension of a surface Low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper air of low-pressure system.

Strong winds at times will cause dusty weather, reducing visibility on roads.

In a social media post, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) called upon residents and visitors in UAE to adhere to safety protocols, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall.

"Drivers should exercise extreme caution, avoiding water channels flood-prone paths, and rugged terrains like mountains. Rumors should not be propagated, and individuals should rely on official sources for accurate information, guidance, and updates within the country," the NCEMA alert read.

A decrease in temperatures is expected tomorrow, while the chance of rainfall will gradually decrease from Tuesday evening, the NCM said.