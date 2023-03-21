Dubai: It's the perfect time to sit back and enjoy a cup of steaming hot karak or some Mumbai Masala Chai and your favourite rainy weather snack in Dubai today. Many parts of the emirate saw cloudy skies and rainfall on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office confirmed to Gulf News that light to moderate rainfall is expected across northern and eastern parts of the UAE all day.

Speaking to Gulf News, a senior NCM official said: "Partly cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall is expected in Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah throughout the day. Rainfall will be heavy at times in some areas with lightning and thunder."

By 12 noon, heavy rain had been reported in parts of Dubai, Al Ain, and Fujairah.

The NCM official explained that two low pressure systems, "one on the surface and the other an upper trough", were causing the rainy weather.

"The low pressure system is expected to deepen, causing more rainfall today," the official said.

The weather system resulted in the formation of convective clouds over the UAE, which the NCM's Cloud Seeding Division is monitoring for cloud seeding operations, to maximise rainfall over the country.

"So far, five cloud seeding flights have been dispatched, we will be sending more flights depending on the formation of clouds," another official from NCM's Cloud Seeding Division, told Gulf News.

The NCM also shared a weather map with yellow and orange alerts, indicating areas where the clouds had developed.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai issued a safety alert for motorists, to maintain caution while driving on roads in the rain, to avoid road hazards.

The National Center of Meteorology also issued a safety alert, warning people to stay away from low-lying areas and valleys (wadis), in the northern and eastern regions, prone to flash flooding.

NCM shared a weather alert asking people to stay away from flood-prone areas. Image Credit: NCM.ae