It’s going to be a dusty Sunday as strong winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow into the atmosphere, and rough conditions at sea. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also reported a light rainfall in Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.
According to the NCM, Northwesterly winds are blowing dust and sand that is causing poor visibility over some areas. Winds are expected to repeatedly blow dust and sand into the air, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The weather in general is expected to be "dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall at times over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas, with a significant decrease in temperatures."
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 22 and 26°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 8-11°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 18-23°C, and 12-17°C in the mountainous regions.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 8.6°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah).
If you are planning to head to the beach, be careful as conditions on the Arabian Sea are very rough, with wave heights exceeding 4– 6 / 7 feet in the Arabian Gulf.
The NCM issued an yellow alert, warning rough conditions off the UAE coast. Sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.