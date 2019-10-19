Thick fog blanketed parts of the country during the earlier hours of Saturday.

Hail and rain reported in parts of the UAE on Saturday. Image Credit: Twitter / NCM

Dubai: Hail and heavy rains hammered parts of Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday afternoon .

The weather bureau reported pellets of ice fell the sky in Masafi late on Saturday afternoon.

Weather bulletins issued by the National Centre of Meteorology urged drivers to take extra case when driving in low visibility and amidst possible flashfloods as rain hit parts of Fujairah's Masafi region and RAK's Wadi Al Ejili.