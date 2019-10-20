Showers over Sih Al Bahah in Ras Al Khaimah, wadis in Fujairah

Rain and hail in parts of Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Image Credit: Twitter / NCM

Dubai: Heavy rain and hail that hit parts of the UAE on Sunday (October 20, 2019) afternoon, even as weathermen have issued a notice of a tropical situation that could lead to a cyclone that may affect the country.

Communities affected by Sunday's rainshowers saw water runoff from mountains down to wadis.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) posted videos showing heavy rain with hail hail over Asimah in Ras Al Khaimah.

Moderate rain was also reported over Wadi Al Abadilah and Wadi Seder in Fujairah on Monday afternoon.

A warning issued to motorists and residents by the NCM with effect from 2.25pm to 8pm on Sunday stated that the formation of convective clouds over the country's north-east could also bring blowing dust and sand, potentially reducing horizontal visibility.

Moderate rain was recorded on Sunday in Wadi Al Abadleh and Wadi Sidr in Fujairah. Image Credit: NCM / Twitter