Dubai: Heavy rain and hail that hit parts of the UAE on Sunday (October 20, 2019) afternoon, even as weathermen have issued a notice of a tropical situation that could lead to a cyclone that may affect the country.
Communities affected by Sunday's rainshowers saw water runoff from mountains down to wadis.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) posted videos showing heavy rain with hail hail over Asimah in Ras Al Khaimah.
Moderate rain was also reported over Wadi Al Abadilah and Wadi Seder in Fujairah on Monday afternoon.
A warning issued to motorists and residents by the NCM with effect from 2.25pm to 8pm on Sunday stated that the formation of convective clouds over the country's north-east could also bring blowing dust and sand, potentially reducing horizontal visibility.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Sunday was 40.3 °C over Sweihan at 1:15 pm.