Rain in UAE Image Credit: Stock image

UAE residents to enjoy the cool temperature and pleasant weather today across the emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in the parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.

Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers in the Al Ain region and other parts of Abu Dhabi. In some areas, heavy rain was accompanied by strong winds.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, and internal areas with a chance of rainfall.

However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 20– 30, reaching 50 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility.”

It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23-27°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-14°C.

In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-25°C, and 15-19°C in the mountainous regions.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 5.4°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah).

Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.