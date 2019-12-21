Humidity is expected to increase during night and Sunday morning over some internal areas

File image: A young couple braves the cold weather in Dubai's Jumeirah beach Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The weather is expected to be pleasant in most parts of the UAE today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, it will be mostly sunny and "partly cloudy with some light rainfall over some Western areas". A detailed map shows that parts of Abu Dhabi, especially Sila, Al Ruwais, Abu Al Abyad, Owtaid, and Dalma may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Light rain was reported in some parts of Abu Dhabi late last night.

While winter in the UAE is officially expected to start tomorrow, temperatures across the country saw a slight dip last week. The maximum temperatures in the country will be 26-28°C in internal areas, 22-25 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 12-16 °C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, December 20, was 27.5 °C in Sweihan at 1pm.

A light breeze is also expected throughout the day, at a speed of 20km/h going up to a maximum of 40-45km/h.

Humidity is expected to increase during night and Sunday morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog formation westwards (parts of Abu Dhabi).