Dubai: UAE residents can expect a warm day with high humidity and partly cloudy skies.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking clear to partly cloudy.
There is a chance of convective clouds forming in the afternoon eastwards like in Fujairah.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over northern areas.
There is also going to be an increase in temperatures, which are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 33 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.