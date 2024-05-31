Dubai: The UAE experienced a scorching day on Friday, with temperatures hovering close to 50°C.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 49.2°C in the Rawdah area of Al Ain at 2:15 pm on May 31.

Other parts of the country also saw high temperatures between 45°C and 48°C on Friday afternoon.

Weekend weather forecast

The weather on Saturday is expected to be clear and warm in general. Humidity will increase by night and early on Sunday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.