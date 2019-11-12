It’s the beginning of the winter season as the temperatures are falling across the emirates and the lowest is forecasted at 14 °C. We will have a pleasant weather today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Some clouds will appear over some western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 - 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 30 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 34 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 19 °C.