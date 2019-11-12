We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds Image Credit: Gulf News

It’s the beginning of the winter season as the temperatures are falling across the emirates and the lowest is forecasted at 14 °C. We will have a pleasant weather today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Some clouds will appear over some western areas.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 - 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough in Oman Sea.