UAE residents can expect cloudy skies across the country with a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-26°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-40°C, and 31-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added that residents can expect, “light to moderate winds at the speed of 20 – 30km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr,” to cause dust and sand to blow across the country.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night, and Friday morning, especially over coastal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 50-70 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.