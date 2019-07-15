Temperatures this morning are at 36° Celsius in the emirate, a relatively cooler day ahead

Dubai: UAE residents should be relieved to know that temperatures are leaning lower today according to a forcast by the the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). NCM's weather forecast today predicts fair skies in general and partly cloudy over some areas, mostly eastward.

However it could get dusty is some areas as the day is predicted to be relatively windy, especially over the sea. Winds will be freshening at times causing blowing dust over some exposed areas, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperatures in Dubai stand at a low 36° C, compared to yesterday's highs of 49° Celsius in some parts of the country. Sharjah and Abu Dhabi residents can expect highs of 39 and 40 degree Celsius respectivey throughout the day.