Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Residents can expect cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall over some parts of the country on April 20, Monday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, cloud cover might increase over some parts of the country, leading to rainfall and a slight decrease in temperatures. It rained in many parts of the UAE last night.

Your day is also looking dusty and this hazy weather is expected to continue till Tuesday. Strong winds will be blowing over some parts, carrying blowing dust, and further hampering visibility.

If you’re moving outdoors for essential services, be careful while walking and driving.