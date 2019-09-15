The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) and police have advised motorists to be extra cautious on roads that pass through fog patches. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents take precautions while driving, as fog and mist formation is going to affect visibility today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, thick fog formation has been reported over some parts of the country.

The NCM has issued a yellow and red warning for residents to watch out for fog formation which will cause visibility to be less than 1,000 meters.

The RTA has also issued a warning for motorists. In a tweet, the transport authority wrote: "or a safe drive during foggy weather conditions, stay to the right side of your lane to stay clear from vehicles coming from the opposite direction."

They advise residents affected by thick fog to not drive till the fog clears, to avoid accidents, especially in areas with the red alert.

Additionally, humidity levels will be high on the first day of the week and will be between 85 to 90 per cent.

If you’re heading outdoors in the evening - wear lighter materials to beat the heat.