Strong winds to blow over some parts of the country

Motorists drive in foggy conditions on Emirates Road in Dubai. File picture. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: Humidity levels are expected to rise in the UAE and residents can watch out for fog formation during the day.

According to the daily weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology humidity levels will increase at night and early morning tomorrow.

Relative humidity will be between 85 and 90 per cent.

With an increase in humidity levels, temperatures can feel hotter than they are so we advise residents to wear lighter materials to beat the heat.

Cloud cover might increase during the day. Fog and mist formation will increase in the morning, especially towards Fujairah. The NCM issued a yellow warning for residents to be on the look out for foggy conditions especially near the coast.

Additionally, strong winds will blow at a speed of 16 to 28km/h.