Dubai: Thick fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi and some parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain today. The National Center of Meteorology issued red an yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 8:30am.
Today, the weather across most parts of the country will be sunny during daytime, partly cloudy and hazy at times.
According to the NCM: "Fair in general and Partly cloudy and hazy at times."
Today's maximum temperature in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 33-38°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 37-41°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 26-32°C.
The maximum temperature recorded yesterday afternoon was 44.6°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1:45pm.
Expect light to moderate winds during daytime. According to the NCM's daily weather forecast, the country will be affected by Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds at speeds of 15 – 25km/h, and may reach 35 km/h at times.
The NCM added: "[The weather will be] Humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas."
Relative humidity is expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.