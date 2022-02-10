Thick fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah today. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9:00am.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to be careful and drive slow, as fog formation caused low visibility on roads.
Today, the weather across most parts of the country will be sunny during daytime, partly cloudy at times with an increase in temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 -31°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 6-12°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-26°C, and 11-16°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.