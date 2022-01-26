Dubai: Dense fog covered some parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi today morning, causing low visibility on the roads. The National Center of Meteorology issued a red and yellow alert warning motorists to drive cautiously in these areas till 9am.
Today, the skies will be clear to partly cloudy in some areas. While the weather was chilly in the morning, the NCM reported that a slight increase in temperatures is expected across the country today. However, temperatures will see a sharp decrease on Friday and Saturday.
The maximum temperature in the country, on Wednesday, is expected to be between 21 - 25°C in coastal areas, in internal areas of the country, maximum temperatures will be between 22-27°C, and 10 - 16°C in mountainous regions, during the day.
In the evening, temperatures dip to lows of 13 - 18°C in coastal areas, 11 - 16°C in internal areas, and 4-8°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will increase by evening hitting 85-95 per cent in the coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation early morning on Thursday.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.