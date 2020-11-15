Dubai: UAE residents can expect a rainy day especially in Fujairah, and the northern region with strong winds blowing.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times with convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over some eastern coastal areas, and might extend to the internal and northern areas.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be rough.
The NCM has issued a yellow and orange alert due to the weather conditions which are expected to last till 9 am.
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 25 °C with mostly sunny skies.