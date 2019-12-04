The weather centre has issued an alert due to rough conditions at sea

Dubai: Residents of northern and eastern regions in the UAE, like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, are expected to experience rain today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), skies are forecasted to be partly cloudy in general to cloudy and rainy over scattered areas, especially over the islands, coastal, northern and eastern areas. Such regions include Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

NCM has issued a yellow and red alert due to rough sea at the eastern coast.

Beachgoers have been warned to take precautions today, Wednesday, as strong winds could kick up waves up to seven feet tall

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s.

Dubai is expected to be at 26°C with partly cloudy skies.