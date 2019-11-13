The UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais is part of the Hajar mountain range. It's cooling down up in the UAE mountains Image Credit: Photo courtesy of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology issues a yellow warning for residents to be on the look out for rain this afternoon.

In the warning they advised residents going towards the coast that rainfall was expected near parts of Abu Dhabi, along with rough sea conditions and strong winds.

Strong winds will blow at a speed of 40km/h in the day. The NCM issued yellow warning on many parts of the coastal areas as strong winds could be dangerous for residents

Changing weather can also cause people to get sick. Temperatures will be between 30°C to 32°C through the day, with relative humidity being 60 per cent.