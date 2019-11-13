Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology issues a yellow warning for residents to be on the look out for rain this afternoon.
In the warning they advised residents going towards the coast that rainfall was expected near parts of Abu Dhabi, along with rough sea conditions and strong winds.
Strong winds will blow at a speed of 40km/h in the day. The NCM issued yellow warning on many parts of the coastal areas as strong winds could be dangerous for residents
Changing weather can also cause people to get sick. Temperatures will be between 30°C to 32°C through the day, with relative humidity being 60 per cent.
The maximum temperature recorded was 31.4°C. The minimum temperature was 8.5°C at the Jais Mountains.