Thick fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi today. The National Center of Meteorology issued red an yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9.30am.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully during the fog. “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hours, and motorists are urged to commit to this limit for their own safety and that of other road users,” the Police urged.
Today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be partly cloudy with another slight increase in temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21 -28°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 8-11°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-26°C, and 12-17°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-95 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach as conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and slight to moderate at the Oman Sea.