It will be a rainy day in the UAE, says National Center of Meteorology

Light to moderate rainfall was reported on Wednesday in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai especially in Jebel Ali, on Shaikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi, and in the Al Dhafra regions in the early morning hours. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: It will be a rainy day in the UAE, the National Center of Meteorology has warned.

In its daily forecast, NCM stated: "Unstable weather will continue over the country, and weather will be cloudy in general with the presence of convective clouds over scattered areas, associated with rainfall of different intensities, with thunder and lightening at times and fall in temperatures."

Red, orange and yellow alerts are up for most of the country from the weather bureau today, Wednesday. Red means "take action" due to hazardous weather events of exceptional severity.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in the early morning hours

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5EmMwKIzI-/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5EjaNvHEtV/

However, showers along with thunder and lightning are expected in the day. A dust alert was also issued between 5:00am to 10:00am in the country, warning of low visibility on roads.

On their website, the NCM also said: "Fresh to strong winds and causing blowing dust and sand with the reduction of horizontal visibility at times. Rough to very rough sea especially with clouds activity, and that is until 22:00 Wednesday."