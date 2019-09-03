UAE residents can expect cooler weather today; the temperatures are on their way to a slight dip.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be fair to partly cloudy at times during the day. It is humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist or fog formation over western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds with a speed of 16-26km/h, reaching up to 36km/h. The waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 35 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 48 °C. The lowest will be between 28 and 33 °C.