It is good to have some activities outdoors, enjoy the beach and stroll the park with the family this weekend as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be hazy to partly cloudy, low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough Westward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 33 °C.