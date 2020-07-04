UAE residents can expect humidity level to increase and a chance of fog or mist formation.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some convective clouds east and southward by afternoon.
It is humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially northward with a chance of fog or mist formation. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 28 reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 28 and 32 °C.