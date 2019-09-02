Winds are also expected to blow dust and sand

Abra souq near Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Living by the beach or in westerns areas of the UAE like Abu Dhabi? It’s going to be especially humid around those regions.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be generally clear with a chance of cloud formation in western parts of the UAE, such as Abu Dhabi.

The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning Tuesday, especially in coastal and western regions.

High humidity can cause fog and mist formation that can hinder visibility on the road, drivers are urged to take necessary precautions.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

Winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air over some areas in the UAE. If you have allergies, take necessary precautions.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 41- 45°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 30 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.

Ras Al Khaimah is expected to be the warmest out of the emirates with highs of 45°C expected.

If you are planning to go outdoors during the day, take necessary precautions due to high temperatures.

Carry an umbrella to protect yourself from direct sunlight, stay hydrated and avoid wearing heavy clothing.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be moderately calm.