After yesterday’s showers, UAE residents once again had a rainy day today as it poured heavily in some parts of the country.

It rained in the early morning in Al Ain, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

It is currently raining heavily in parts of Dubai and Sharjah. The temperature in Dubai is 24°C.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather is expected to remain unstable until Monday, March 23.

As for tonight, UAE residents can expect thunder and rain to continue especially over eastern and northern regions of the country like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Northwesterly winds are expected to blow over the Arabian Gulf as evening approches, reaching the land late at night, according to an official from NCM. The amount of clouds are expected to decrease in the west, like parts of Abu Dhabi, due to the winds.

On Monday, it is expected to rain in the east and north of the UAE. The sea is predicted to be very rough due to the wind and cloud activity.

Waves reaching up to nine feet in height are expected.