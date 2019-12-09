In general, the weather going to be cloudy with a chance of rain

Cloudy skies in Dubai Image Credit: Nirav Shah/Gulf News reader

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology predicted foggy conditions over some parts of Dubai and Sharjah for the day. Foggy conditions can hamper visibility, making it difficult for motorists to see ahead, so ensure careful driving.

In general, the weather is going to be cloudy with a chance of rain. In a previous report, the NCM had stated that residents could expect rain and thunderstorms till Wednesday, December 11.

There was rain reported over parts of Fujairah early this morning while the weekend and Sunday early morning saw showers across the UAE. Reckless driving during rainy or foggy conditions can cost hefty fines and authorities have ensured that proper action would be taken in situations that endanger safety on the roads.