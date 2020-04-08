Skies across the UAE to be partly cloudy

Image Credit: Twitter/NCM

Dubai: It is a foggy morning for UAE residents especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has posted a yellow alert due to the conditions.

It was foggy around Al Maktoum International Airport, Al Aweer and Al Minhad area in Dubai.

NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility.

Such conditions started at 4am and are expected to continue till 9am today.

According to NCM, skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy.

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 23 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.