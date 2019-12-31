Dubai: Those who are planning to go out for New Year's Eve celebrations must be careful on the road as foggy conditions have been predicted late at night.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) calls for drivers to take precautions and follow traffic regulations as fog formation is expected with poor horizontal visibility on the roads. Such conditions are especially expected over some internal and coastal areas in Abu Dhabi.

The fog is expected to appear at 11pm today until 10:30am on Wednesday, January 1.

The fog formation is due to relative humidity increasing as night time approaches and early morning on Wednesday.

The temperatures are expected to be pleasant with Abu Dhabi at 23 °C and Dubai at 24 °C. The skies are looking partly cloudy with winds blowing from time to time.