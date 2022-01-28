UAE motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog covers some parts of the emirate.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 10.30am,” today.

According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy and dusty at times as strong winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow into the atmosphere.

Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly during daytime, it will be cold at night especially over internal areas and mountains, NCM said.

The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 23 and 27°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 7-12°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-25°C, and 12-17°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Humidity will be moderate in the UAE, ranging between 60-75 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.

If you are planning to head to the beach, be careful as conditions on the Arabian Sea are very rough, with wave heights exceeding 7 feet in the Arabian Gulf.