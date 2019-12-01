Dubai skyline: Low temperatures have been reported across the emirates. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: If you’re making use of the long weekend and are going for a road trip, stay alert as fog formation has been reported in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and red warning for UAE residents, especially those living in the internal parts of Abu Dhabi to be alert as fog formation can lower visibility, making such conditions dangerous for driving.

The NCM urged motorists to take care while driving on the road.

In general, the weather is favorable for outdoor activities. Low temperatures have been reported across the emirates.

Current temperatures are between 19°C to 23°C.

Parts of Abu Dhabi also received light rainfall. Humidity will be 70 per cent in the evenings so wear light materials to avoid feeling too hot. Seas will be moderate.