An increase in humidity is expected at night and early morning tomorrow

Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: On the first day of 2020, fog blanketed parts of the UAE, especially Abu Dhabi.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts in the early hours of the day for drivers, due to mist and fog formation, particularly in Abu Dhabi.

The weather bureau has issued the alerts until 10.30am today.

It is best to be extremely careful while driving in such conditions or avoid getting on the road until the fog clears up.

Today, the relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning tomorrow, Thursday, over some internal areas with the probability of fog or mist formation again.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy.

The temperatures are expected to be pleasant with Abu Dhabi at 24 °C and Dubai at 25 °C.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16 – 26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times.