It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 16 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39 °C. And, the lowest will be between 23 and 27 °C.