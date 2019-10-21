It is going to be humid by night with a chance of fog or mist formation

It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

We can expect some light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 16 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.