Dark clouds over Dubai. (File photo) Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents might experience some rainfall in parts of the country so take an umbrella and jacket when going outdoors.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s partly cloudy to cloudy northward and eastward with a chance of rainfall.

Motorists are encouraged to drive slowly and carefully as the roads might be slippery when wet due to the rain.

There will be some moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

The Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 25 °C.