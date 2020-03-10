High humidity leads to fog and mist formation, drivers need to be extremely careful or avoid driving until the fog clears up. Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE residents can expect some rainfall today and there’s a chance of fog and mist formation.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it is partly cloudy and cloudy at times eastward with the probability of some rainfall during daytime.

Motorists are advised to take extra precautions as the roads will be slippery when wet. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some western areas, with a chance of fog and mist formation.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. Winds will become strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand and poor horizontal visibility at times.

Sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 28 °C.